Prima Pagina>Salute>Omaggio dell’Oms all’Italia, un video su Twitter
Salute

Omaggio dell’Oms all’Italia, un video su Twitter

 “L’Italia è stato il primo Paese occidentale ad essere stato pesantemente colpito dal Covid-19. Il governo e la comunità, a tutti i livelli, hanno reagito con forza e hanno ribaltato la traiettoria dell’epidemia con una serie di misure basate sulla scienza”. Lo scrive l’Oms sul suo profilo Twitter, dove posta un video che racconta la storia dell’esperienza italiana attraverso testimonianze e immagini di repertorio dei mesi scorsi.

IL VIDEO

Fonte Ansa.it

Articoli Correlati
Salute

Notizie dal sito Regioni.it – sanità – 02/03/2019

Iscriviti Puoi ricevere via e-mail nei giorni feriali la newsletter Regioni.it, che pubblica documenti e notizie sul sistema delle autonomie e
Salute

Speranza, ora 100mila tamponi al giorno, li aumenteremo

"I test sono un tema strategico per affrontare i prossimi mesi. Ad oggi tutte le istituzioni internazionali riconoscono come gold standard
Salute

DERMATOLOGO: NESSUN SEGNO SU PELLE SPECIFICO INFEZIONE

PRESENTATO STUDIO CONDOTTO DA OSPEDALE LECCO: "MA RICERCA PROSEGUE" "Il Coronavirus puo' manifestarsi con segni sulla pelle. Allo stato attuale non

Rispondi