Madonna’s special edition vinyl records sit on display at Dusty Groove music store during the Record Store Day in Chicago on April 13, 2019. – Record Store Day was founded in 2007 and is now celebrated at stores around the world, with hundreds of recording and other artists participating in the day by making special appearances, performances, meet and greets with their fans, the holding of fund raisers for community non-profits, and the issuing of special vinyl releases. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)