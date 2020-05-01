SPETTACOLO
Madonna ai fan: Contagiata dal coronavirus

Pubblicato il: 01/05/2020 15:30

Madonna contagiata dal coronavirus. A rivelarlo è stata la stessa pop star con un video pubblicato nelle scorse ore sul suo profilo Instagram in cui racconta ai fan la sua esperienza. “Ho fatto il test l’altro giorno e ho scoperto – ha raccontato la regina del pop – di aver sviluppato gli anticorpi. Domani farò un lungo viaggio in macchina, tirerò giù il finestrino e respirerò l’aria, l’aria del Covid 19. Spero che ci sia un sole splendente”. Migliaia le reazioni al post da parte dei followers.

