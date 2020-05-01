Madonna’s special edition vinyl records sit on display at Dusty Groove music store during the Record Store Day in Chicago on April 13, 2019. – Record Store Day was founded in 2007 and is now celebrated at stores around the world, with hundreds of recording and other artists participating in the day by making special appearances, performances, meet and greets with their fans, the holding of fund raisers for community non-profits, and the issuing of special vinyl releases. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)
Pubblicato il: 01/05/2020 15:30
Madonna contagiata dal coronavirus. A rivelarlo è stata la stessa pop star con un video pubblicato nelle scorse ore sul suo profilo Instagram in cui racconta ai fan la sua esperienza. “Ho fatto il test l’altro giorno e ho scoperto – ha raccontato la regina del pop – di aver sviluppato gli anticorpi. Domani farò un lungo viaggio in macchina, tirerò giù il finestrino e respirerò l’aria, l’aria del Covid 19. Spero che ci sia un sole splendente”. Migliaia le reazioni al post da parte dei followers.
RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright Adnkronos.