ISTANBUL, TURKEY – SEPTEMBER 26: Okaka (77) of Medipol Basaksehir celebrates after scoring a goal during Turkish Super Lig week 7 soccer match between Medipol Basaksehir and Caykur Rizespor at Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2021. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Fonte Gazzetta.it