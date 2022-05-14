ROMA– Okereke manda avanti il Venezia. La riprende Shomurodov al 31′ della ripresa. Roma–Venezia 1-1.
ROMA-VENEZIA: NUMERI E STATISTICHE
ROMA (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Kumbulla (1’st El Shaarawy), Smalling, Ibañez; Maitland-Niles (1’st Karsdorp), Cristante, Veretout (15’st Shomurodov), Spinazzola (1’st Zalewski); Carles Perez (38’st Volpato), Pellegrini, Abraham. Allenatore: Mourinho. A disposizione: Fuzato, Vina, Sergio Oliveira, Diawara, Bove, Darboe, Keramitsis.
VENEZIA (3-4-2-1): Maenpaa; Ampadu, Caldara, Ceccaroni; Mateju (20’st Svoboda), Crnigoj (35’st Ebuehi), Vacca (28’pt Fiordilino), Haps; Aramu (20’st Peretz), Kiyine; Okereke (35’st Johnsen). Allenatore: Soncin. A disposizione: Bruno, Tessmann, Nsame, Ullman, Nani, Cuisance, Busio.
Arbitro: Sozza di Seregno.
MARCATORI: 1’pt Okereke (V), 31’st Shomurodov (R).
NOTE: Al 32’pt espulso Kiyine (V). Ammoniti: Spinazzola, Pellegrini (R), Vacca, Okereke, Ampadu, Peretz (V). Recupero: 4’pt, 4’st.
Fonte tuttosport.com
